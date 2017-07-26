Ensure passage of Police Trust Fund bill, senate urges lawmakers

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday appealed to all lawmakers in the 8th National Assembly to ensure the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill.

The Bill when passed would provide funds from profits and other sources largely not governmental for the police force to have funds which would improve their operations and make Nigerian roads better and safer.

This was sequel to Point of Order raised by Leader of the Senate; Ahmed Lawan during plenary on “the Incessant Kidnappings on the Kaduna-Abuja Express Way”

Raising the point of order on the matter, Lawan notified the upper chamber that he met with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris on the matter.

Lawan said the meeting was to chart a course for a better and working security architecture and arrangement toward ensuring that the situation is arrested.

“The meeting was specifically to discuss the incessant kidnappings that have become the situation on the Kaduna-Abuja Express Way”

He said the current situation of mass kidnapping of individuals on a daily basis on Kaduna highway was not acceptable them as representatives of the people.

“The IG explained that currently there is a joint operation between the Police and the Army on that express road.

“That the Police had contributed about 600 personnel and donated 90 patrol vehicles to the joint operation but of course this has not solved the problem at all.

“In fact the problem has escalated. The IG promised that from today, Tuesday, there will be another set of operation that is exclusively police-designed and this will be to reinforce the joint operation that they undertake with the military.

“We accepted that promise by the IG. We have taken him by his word. We are going to ensure that the two committees on police affairs of the two chambers monitor and see the situation if there will be any improvement,” he said.

The leader further said that the inspector general of police raised issues of funding of the police force.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Sen. Ike Ewkweremadu said “we have emphasized over and over on this chamber that the primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people.

Ekweremadu said the matter was embarrassing and was not good for the image of Nigeria.

He urged the committee on police to keep the conversation going on with the Police while also appealing to the Police to redouble their efforts in order to minimize the issue of kidnappings.