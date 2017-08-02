Ensure sanity of public payroll, Tambuwal charges ANAN

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged the Association of National Accountants (ANAN) to ensure all public pay systems are sanitized for the benefit of the generality of the populace.

Speaking in Sokoto when ANAN’s Council Members, led by the President, Shehu Usman Ladan, paid him a courtesy visit, Tambuwal described the work of accountants as crucial for national development.

“I was a member of the National Assembly when the law establishing ANAN was approved. I must say that we feel vindicated by that decision because you have deepened professionalism in the accounting profession in Nigeria.

“Your members are holding key positions in this administration and their input is well appreciated.

“However, I want to urge you to do more to wean your profession of bad eggs. You are so important to public accounting system that any misdemeanor will have negative effect on the federation,” the Governor added.

In his remarks, the ANAN President said their intervention has helped in boosting ethical conducts in the accounting profession in Nigeria.

“We have instituted mechanisms that enhance the capacity of our members to act ethically and professionally in the discharge of our responsibilities.

“We call on the Sokoto state government to liaise with us to train your workers and enhance their professionalism,” he added.

Ladan used the occasion to invite Tambuwal to serve as a special guest of honour during ANAN’s annual conference in Abuja in October.