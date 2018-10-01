Ensure takeoff of North East Devt. Commission, Tambuwal urges Buhari

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

A presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the takeoff of the North East Development Commission to alleviate the sufferings of the people affected by the insurgents in the region.

Tambuwal made the appeal when he addressed Bauchi State delegates of the PDP ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the party.

He said, “ bill was sponsored by your son, Speaker Yakubu Dogara to help in rebuilding the North East nine months after President Buhari assented the bill he is yet to operationalize the commission.”

Tambuwal who is the Sokoto state governor pledged to use his legislative and executive experience to find lasting solution to the challenges facing the country if elected.

The governor said the visit is to solicit the support of the state delegates in order to consider given him the mandate.

He said if given the opportunity, he would ensure rule of law in the country and give equal opportunity to all Nigerians.

Tambuwal said his defection from the All Progressive Congress, APC, to PDP is due lack of internal democracy, high rate of unemployment and poverty caused by the APC government.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would won next year’s general elections to enable it restore the lost glory of the country.

A member of the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal campaign team, who is the immediate past Director General, National Orientation Agency, Mr Mike Omerri called on the state delegates to consider their candidate due to his leadership qualities.

Responding on behalf of the delegates, the Bauchi state PDP chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshi Akuyam assured the PDP presidential aspirant that the delegates will consider him considering his support to the party in the state.