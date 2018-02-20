Enyimba, Kano Pillars, LMC mourn Udoji

Share This





















Enyimba Football Club and Kano Pillars have expressed deep regrets and shock over the untimely death of their former player, Chinedu Udoji.

Chinedu died in a fatal accident on Sunday after playing in a match involving Kano Pillars and Enyimba at the Kano Pillars stadium.

Chinedu was a former captain of former two time CAF Champions League Winners, Enyimba, joined Kano Pillars in 2016

In a release yesterday, Enyimba FC Chairman, Felix Ayansi Agwu said “Words can in no way convey the depth of our pain nor the intensity of our anguish. What we can however do in this period of our sadness is to pray for God to strengthen the young family he leaves behind, the teammates he so passionately inspired and his friends and fans across the country.

“Udoji joined our club in 2009 and served as captain for five seasons before his departure in 2016 to Kano Pillars.

He was a ferocious captain and leader on the pitch but a warm and gentle friend off it. During his time in Aba, he won two league titles, two Federation Cups and reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League.

The corpse of late Udoji has been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital kano and the incident reported to the Bompai Police Division in kano.

Haladu said the management, technical crew, players, fans of the club and the entire football family in kano are in shock following the death of the player.

The LMC which expressed the sadness through its official Twitter account, we are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of NPFL’s finest defenders. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chinedu Udoji’s family, Kano Pillars clubs.”

The burial rites of the combative defender have not been released at the time of filling this report. Chinedu Udoji left behind a young family with two kids.