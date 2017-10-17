Erection of Jacob Zuma statue in Owerri insult on Nigerians – Group

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The erection of the statue of South Africa President Jacob Zuma by the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has been described as an insult on Nigeria and its people because of alleged involvement in several legal scandals, associated with financial corruption and contracts racketeering.

A Non-Governmental Organization, Unified Nigeria Youth Forum, UNYF, stated this in a press statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday,

According to the group, Zuma is a controversial politician who turned his face away when Nigerians were being killed in his country.

The statement signed by the president of the Forum, also condemned naming of a road in his honour as misplaced priority on the part of the Imo governor, considering the economic situation of the state, where some civil servants/pensioners are yet to receive their entitlement for some months now.

“It is the same South African where many Nigerians, majorly of them of eastern extraction are being killed on weekly bases,

The statement added, “We as a forum are not against our governments at all levels to recognize or immotarlise other African leaders but the said Jacob Zuma does not have the moral standard to received such honour.”

The forum noted that under the watch of President of South Africa, xenophobic attacks on his African brothers most especially Nigerians, which his son was fingered as an instigator.

The statement also said that Jacob Zuma is alleged to be in corruption crisis which his is currently facing with the GUPTAS bothers.

“Jacob Zuma never believe in peaceful resolution of dispute which has led to the serious division in one of Africa’s most respected political party (ANC) and also the sacking of a respected finical minister who uncovered his illegal deals.

“We demand the reversal of the honour within one week on we move all our members to Imo State to short down the economic activities of the state,” the statement alleged.