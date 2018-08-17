Etsu Nupe begs FG to release funds for Lambata, Bida road

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State traditional council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has appealed to the Federal government to as a matter of urgency release funds to the contractors handling Lambata, Lapai/Agaie to Bida roads, so as to mobilize to site to commence work.

Abubakar, who made the call yesterday,while speaking with some journalists in his Wadata palace in Bida, said that the appeal has become necessary due to the untold hardship the people had been experiencing for years, while traversing the road.

He applauded the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for awarding the contract having considering the long term suffering of the Nigerian citizens that ply the road.

The Monarch further charged the Niger state government to ensure the completion of Minna to Bida road that is ongoing and appealed for its subsequent dualization, to ease of traffic conjunction on the road hence to ease the movement of the people along the route.

He equally urged the citizens to collect their voters card as their right of age from 18 years and above because this is the only way they can expressed their franchise by voting for a credible candidates during elections.

He stated that rules, laws and regulations must be adhered to strictly to avoid violence before, during and after elections in the country while he advised electorates to vote for those that will provide dividend of democracy to the society and avoid taking laws into their hand in exhibiting their angers.