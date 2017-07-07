Evaluating politics of NASS/Presidency face-off

Share This





















Since the advent of fourth republic in 1999 after a prolonged military rule, altercations between the legislature and the executive have been recurring with astounding regularity. Sixteen years after, politicians in Nigeria are still learning the rudiments of democracy and how it works in a modern state.

Barely few weeks after the inauguration of the fourth assembly, there were signs of suspicion and, sometimes, outright disregard for the lawmakers, who are evidently new comers in the nation’s power calculus. The executive, under President Olusegun Obasanjo, had numerous frictions with the leadership of the parliament with the legislature always coming out bruised and unpopular.

When the lawmakers in the fourth assembly refused to bow to Obasanjo’s brutish grip, he ‘blackmailed’ the lawmakers by leaking out their ‘secrets’. Then the lawmakers had approved for themselves millions of Naira as furniture allowances with salaries considered surreal. These have since tarred the image of the members of the National Assembly.

The mutual distrust continued when they approved for themselves millions for official vehicles. By this time, the mind of an average Nigerian had been primed against the lawmakers who were seen as being insensitive to the nation’s economic realities. Since then, several attempts by successive leadership to launder the image of the National Assembly have failed to have the desired affect.

Controversy Over Who Has Power Of Appropriation

With the coming of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the legislative/executive relation has been everything but cordial. This is basically because of the prejudice, right or wrong, against the parliament. Buhari’s anti-corruption policy and his determination to do the right thing at all times, regardless whose ox is gored, has already prepared grounds for incessant clash with the parliament.

Since the days of Obasanjo, the task of budget passage has always been contentious. While the executive maintains that it reserves the right to prepare appropriation bill and would frown at any alteration, the lawmakers have always told whoever cared to listen that it has the constitutional power to allocate funds to projects in the appropriation bill.

The determination of every lawmaker to attract federal presence to his or her constituency brought about the inclusion of constituency projects into the appropriation bill. The injection of constituency projects into the budget has always made the parliament to be at logger-head with the Presidency as it argues that doing such amounts to nothing but usurpation of its constitutional powers.

But the lawmakers argument is that by virtue of their closeness to their constituents, they understand the needs of the people better. Based on their electoral promises during campaigns, they reason that they are politically doomed if at the end of their political sojourn they are unable to attract federal presence to their respective constituencies.

In the past, this argument had been tolerated in several budgets but with the advent of economic recession and paucity of funds, the Buhari’s administration resolved to challenge the lawmakers’ practice of budget alteration and injection of alien projects into the appropriation bill forwarded to them by the President.

The consideration and passage of the 2017 budget which was tortuously done after so much horse-trading between the President and the lawmakers. But the inevitable clash began when the budget was presented to the President for assent and the Presidency claimed that the document passed was totally different from the proposal presented for consideration.

While appending his signature on behalf of his boss, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, made it clear that most of the projects inserted and approved by the lawmakers would not be implemented but disclosed that the President would apply for virement to fund several developmental projects hitherto slashed by the parliament. Aside inserting constituency projects, the budget was increased from N7.3 trillion proposed by the executive to N7.44. This, the Presidency finds unsavory.

However, the Acting President stirred the hornets nests when he queried the power of the parliament to introduce projects (Constituency projects) into the appropriation proposal. Osinbajo received serious vituperations from the lawmakers for daring to challenge their power over the national purse.

Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, who openly lamented that his proposal was balkanized by the lawmakers with insertion of projects that he considers to be pedestrian has since been summoned by the House of Representatives for derogating the parliament.

But scholars are divided over the limit of the power the lawmakers’ constitutional power of appropriation. While some believed that they could consider, approve the budget proposal and suggest projects to be included with robust consultations with the executive, others hold that they should only be content with their powers to make laws for good governance.

Whichever way one argues, the controversy over who actually has power over the purse can only be resolved by approaching the Supreme Court for judicial interpretation of the relevant sections of the constitution.

Senator Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe state and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, introduced another interesting dimension into the issue when he cautioned Fashola to respect the institution of the legislature warning him not to misconstrue National Assembly to be state assemblies where governors were all conquering emperors.

Goje’s observation brought to fore the fact that democracy at the state level is not as robust as expected. State assemblies exist as extension of the offices of the governors where bills, especially appropriation, are not being robustly debated before eventual passage.

The Senate, consisting of former governors in their numbers, finds it difficult to tolerate the ‘arrogance’ of their former colleague whom they are determined to humble by all means.

Questions over Senate power on confirmation of nominees

The latest constitutional controversy is whether or not the Senate has power to confirm certain categories of nominees appointed into executive positions by the President. Though this is novel, the debate, especially among legal luminaries, has attracted more than a passing attention.

Femi Falana, it was, who argued that the President does not really require the confirmation of the Senate for the anti-corruption czar, Ibrahim Magu, to assume authority as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Falana would have been ignored but Osinbajo in an interaction with the media in April lent his support to this submission. This drew the ire of the Senators who, bailing for blood, insisted on a showdown with the Presidency until the Acting President publicly clarifies his position on the matter.

The Senate had on two occasions rejected Magu’s nomination as the substantive EFCC boss on the ground of unfavorable security reports provided by the Department of State Security (DSS). The lawmakers had recommended that Magu be relieved of his job as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC based on its resolution.

The President has yet to obey the resolution even as Magu continues in office unhindered.

Opinions are divided on whether Magu could continue to act in perpetuity or that the President should summarily disengage him and send another person for Senate confirmation as recommended.

While some hold that Magu may have been a victim of political terrorism by the Senate for his effrontery to arraign some serving Senators, especially some of the former governors in the Red Chamber, for financial malfeasance while in service, others believe that the security infractions traced to the anti-corruption czar were enough grounds for his disqualification. This is more so when the Buhari’s administration prides itself as the champion of anti-corruption and moral rectitude.

Because of the reluctance of the president to obey Senate resolutions, the Upper Chamber resolved to suspend the consideration of all the nominees which the executive may forward to it for confirmation.

This resolve of the Senate and other actions indicating that it would no longer cooperate with the executive may spell doom for good governance in the country.

The usual delay associated with the consideration and passage of annual budget had its tolls on the economy with its their attendant negative consequences on the poor masses in the country.

An ailing economy, wallowing in unavoidable recession, does not need further political encumbrances from egocentric leaders. As things are, the Presidency and the leadership of the National Assembly need to close ranks by engaging in robust consultations in order to avoid open conflicts capable of sending out negative signals to the international communities.

What makes the face-off between the Presidency and the leadership of the National Assembly more baffling to political watchers is the fact that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has majority of members in both chambers.

Where consultations among stakeholders fail, it won’t be out of place if the executive can propose amendment to certain sections of the constitution it considers objectionable and causes of constant friction between it and the National Assembly.

Alternatively, either of the arms of government should approach the Judiciary for interpretations of those contentious areas in the constitution so that those issues bringing annual bickering between both arms of government could be resolved for the benefit of all. There is no gain saying that the unending political clashes are causing innumerable pains to the people.