Ex Chief of Army Staff, Malu dies at 70

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Erstwhile Chief of Army Staff during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo Lt. General Victor. Malu has passed on, aged 70.

A cousin to the late general, Ben Adoor who spoke to newsmen on phone, confirmed that he died early yesterday morning in Cairo, Egypt while undergoing normal medical checkup.

According to him, the late general travelled two weeks ago to Cairo for his regular check up but could not make it back.

Late General Malu who was Commander of Economic Community of West Africa Monitoring Group, ECOMOG Peace Keeping Force to Sierra Leone and Liberia between August 1996 to January 1998 has been battling with diabetes and stroke since 2008

He was born in Katsina-Ala on January 15th 1947 and enrolled into the National Defense Academy, NDA, Kaduna as part of third regular course and commissioned as second lieutenant in 1970. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff in 1999 by former Head of State Olusegun Obasanjo.

Malu whose village Tse-Adoor was razed down by the military invasion of Zaki-Biam in 2001, chaired the military tribunal that tried Lt. General Oladipo Diya erstwhile Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman, Armed Forces Ruling Council in 1998 over alleged coup plot against late Head of State General Sani Abacha.