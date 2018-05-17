Ex gov. Jang remanded over alleged N6.3bn fraud

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

The Plateau State High Court 5, has remanded former Governor Jonah David Jang and now senator in Jos Prison, following his arraignment and one other , Yusuf Gyang Pam by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday in Jos.

The court presided over by Justice Daniel Longji, in a suit against the erstwhile Governor Jang and Yusuf Gyang Pam, a cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, brought before it by the EFCC, ruled that the accused have to be remanded in Jos Prison, for him to rule on the two applications seeking for bail.

The accused whom were conveyed to the court in a white Toyota space bus, arrived the court at 9:30 am, and were arraigned, on 12 count charges of alleged fraud of N6.3bn by the accused persons , two months to leaving office in 2015.

Having read out the 12 count charges filed by the EFCC, the accused pleaded not guilty.

However, the Defence Counsel, Barrister Robert Clark, had filed two applications seeking for bench bail to be granted which the judge denied.

Justice Longji, having heard the arguments by the lawyers, adjourned the matter for ruling on the bail applications till Thursday 24, May 2018.

The court premises was, however, put under tight security to avoid any break of law and order by loyalists of the former governor.