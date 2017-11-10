Ex IPCR DG, Ochoche wants institute returned to presidency

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

In a bid to ensure that the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) achieve its mandate of being a research centre, think-tank and an agency to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for the promotion of peace and conflict prevention, management and resolution, its former Director-General, Prof. Sunday Ochoche has called for its return to presidency.

Ochoche made the call in Abuja at the public presentation of the “2016 Strategic Conflict Assessment (SCA) and the National Action Plan (NAP)” which was done to understand and deal with the phenomenon of dysfunctional conflicts in Nigeria.

Ochoche said the action will make it live up to its responsibility of mainstreaming and building peace in the polity with better funding and supervision from the presidency.

He noted that the Institute at formation was under the supervision of dissolved Ministry of Cooperation and Integration in Africa with direct supervision from the Presidency.

He appealed to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Khadija Abba Bukar Ibrahim, who was the host of the event to help advocate the move for better Peace Institute that will strongly entrench peace and stability in the system for sustainable development.

Speaking also, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative Lt. Gen T.Y. Danjuma represented by Brig-Gen. Habila Bintebe said the document is important and capable of transforming our national life in terms of peace building and stability.

The Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa (UNOWA) Mr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas who thanked the Minister and IPCR for rolling the document said it was timely given the fact that nation is confronted with a lot of challenges.

He therefore, pledged UN’s cooperation with the Institute for better stability and peace in the region.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olanisakin represented by Admiral Stanforth Enok of the Civil/Military Relations while pledging their support for IPCR said that force of arm alone cannot solve social problems.

Speaking earlier, Director General of the Institute, Prof. Oshita Osang Oshita said the SCA contains field data and analysis, including conflict prevention and management strategies for government, institutions and communities at various levels.