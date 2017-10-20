Ex-Minister Saidu Isa is dead

Share This





















The Kwara State government has confirmed the death of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Saidu Isa.

Isa, who until his death was the Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University, Malete, died on Thursday morning at 71.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, described Isa’s death as shocking.

The statement reads in part, “My heart goes out to the families, friends and well-wishers of the former ambassador and Pro-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking.

KWASU authorities, in a statement issued from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, said the deceased served the institution with total dedication to the vision of KWASU.

Isa was educated at Barewa College, Zaria, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Isa was a core civil servant who rose to become the Secretary to the Kwara Government and the state Head of Service.

Isa was also the chairman of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta.

KWASU has declared seven days of mourning to honour the late statesman.(NAN)