Ex Vanguard reporter, Luka regains freedom after 96 days in prison

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Former Vanguard Correspondent in Kaduna, Luka Binniyat yesterday breath the air of freedom as he was released from the Kaduna Convict Prison after meeting all the bail conditions

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Kaduna Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Adamu Yusuf in a statement he personally signed.

“On behalf of NUJ Kaduna Council, I will like to appreciate all those that contributed in one way or the other to see that Luka Binniyat is out of prison.

“He gained his freedom at exactly 1:45PM,” he stated.

The statement explained that those at the prison to receive him included Barrister James Kanyip, his lawyer, Chairman NUJ Kaduna, Adamu Yusuf who is also the third surety, his brother Barrister Binniyat Thomas, the two other sureties among others.

He was in prison for 96 days and has been appearing in court before his bail was perfected after a review of the bail conditions on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Luka Binniyat has been reunited with his family.