Ex Vanguard reporter, Luka to spend more 40 days in prison

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

In spite of being represented by 11 lawyers after spending 52 days in prison, former Kaduna state Correspondent of Vanguard News Papers Luka Binniyat is to spend another 40 days in prison before his bail condition will be reviewed by the presiding Justice, Bashir Sukola.

This was the realization after his case was adjourned to October 9, following an appeal for adjournment filed by the prosecuting counsel led by Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, Bayero Dari on yesterday at Kaduna State High Court 10.

Dari had filed an instant application for adjournment citing the change of prosecuting counsel, with the defence counsel, Barrister James Kanyip opposed, but failed to overturn.

The failure of the accused to get a review of the bail condition was a rude shock to hundreds of Binniyat’s supporters who thronged the court.

Worst hit was his wife, whose facial expression showed disappointment.

When speaking to newsmen outside the court, Director of Public Prosecution, Dari, said that the adjournment was not deliberate.

He explained that the instant adjournment was necessary because the case had been transferred to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who has been debriefed and needed time to go through the case file.

When fielding questions, lead counsel to the accused, Barrister Kanyip said he was disappointed that the bail condition review was not done at Thursday’s sitting.

He argued that the motion for review of the bail condition was filed since August 7 and the prosecuting team had ample time to study it.

“I am okay with the adjournment of the hearing of the case, but disappointed that review of the bail was not entertained,” he said.

When asked what would be his next line of action if his motion is not treated satisfactorily, he vowed to further seek redress at the court of appeal

The court was premises swarmed with several top Southern Kaduna elite, Kaduna journalists and members of the accused’s family.

Binniyat who is being tried over a report he wrote, published by Vanguard Newspapers, is facing charges alone, without the newspaper organisation where the said publication was done.