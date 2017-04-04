Executive, Legislature face off: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara explore options for truce

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara yesterday met with President Muhammadu Bahari to chat a way forward over the ongoing executive and legislative faceoff.

After the meeting held behind closed doors at the State House, Saraki said that there was no way friction between the legislature and executive could be avoided in a true democracy.

Dogara said that the legacy of the 8th Assembly lies on how many crises the lawmakers can confront and resolve.

Saraki gave this opinion yesterday while responding to questions from State House Correspondents, disclosed that he also discussed the activities of the National Assembly on the consideration of the 2017 budget.

Saraki equally said the suspension of the former Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali-Ndume, was not his sole decision but a resolution of the whole Senate.

Apart from the issue of budget, the Senate President said he discussed the issue of the newly passed INEC bill and legitimization electronic voting with Buhari.

Asked whether he discussed the stepping down of the confirmation of the 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) until the rejected acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is sacked as recommended by the Senate, Saraki said “As I said this is a routine meeting. There are many things that is important but there are other things that is even more important to do which is the budget. We talked also about the INEC bill that we have passed. I took the president through some of the areas, very important areas because you know the President over many years is somebody that has gone to many elections and seen.

So, that was something he was really excited about. Some of the new amendments like electronic voting, talks about electronic process for collation. Those are landmark achievements that we hope that very soon the House will concur and we all come here for the President to assent.

Some of these other issues it will happen but I don’t think it’s a major issue, but we are still moving ahead and still consulting.”

Commenting on the committee set-up chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, by Buhari for the reconciliation of the constant frictions between the National Assembly and the Presidency, Saraki said “Good development. But like I said there will always be issues on one or two things. It doesn’t mean that is the foundation of it.

On his mission in the Villa, he said “As you know this is a routine. Its part of the consultation and collaboration that we observed that has helped in improving the workings together. It’s just a routine and review, most important issue now is the budget.”

On how far the Senate had gone on the considered of the 2017 budget, the Senate President said “We are working on it. Just to let the president know how far we have gotten with it. We are on course as you note last week we did ask all the sub-committees to submit their reports to appropriation. All that has been done now; it’s now collation and review then hopefully it will be passed very soon.”

On his part, Dogara, who also briefed State House Correspondents after the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, described the faceoff between the National Assembly and the Presidency as necessary ingredients of democracy.

The Speaker who described his meeting with the President as a normal routine said the disagreement between the Senate and the President on non confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a crisis that would be eventually resolved.

He said the lawmakers are poised to confront any challenge as running away from whatever looks like crisis would not be in the interest of the nation’s democracy.