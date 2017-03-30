Executive, Legislature face-off: Osinbajo heads presidential panel for reconciliation

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Worried by the deteriorating relationship between the Presidency and the National Assembly, especially the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a reconciliation committee to the chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, while briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President yesterday.

It would be recalled that the relationship between the Senate and the Presidency went sour over the refusal of the Upper Chamber to approve the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as requested by the President.

The Senate, which rejected the nomination for the second time last week, also called on the President to sack Magu and appoint another person in his stead.

The Upper Chamber also had been having running battles with the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ahmeed Ali, over his refusal to appear before it at plenary in uniform.

Only this Tuesday, the Senate resolved not to consider the President’s request for the approval of 27 nominees for the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Members of the committee, according to Mohammed, include the two Presidential Liaison Officers: Senator Ita Enang (Senate) and Sumaila Kawu (House of Representatives).

Other members of the panel are ministers who had served in the National Assembly in the past and those with robust relationship with the lawmakers.

Asked what the government was doing to thaw the ice with the Senate, Muhammed said “The executive is also concerned that the relationship between the two arms of government is not as smooth as it is supposed to be.

“In any democracy, it is a continuous struggle for balancing between the Executive and the Legislature because each of them are creation of the law.

“We must strive at all times to ensure that there is that balance, amity and smooth relationship.

Just today at the Federal Executive Council meeting, the issue was discussed and a committee is already working on ensuring that we resolve all these outstanding issues.”

Asked to disclosed the cost of medical treatment undertaken by the President in London, United Kingdom, the minister said disclosing such would amount to breach of national security.

He pointed out that even though the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act guarantees that government releases official information on demand, such could be limited by moral consideration.

Muhammed said “This matter has come several times and our position on the matter is quite straight forward.

“What are the President’s conditions of service? What are his entitlements in terms of his wellbeing and health care? The state is supposed to take responsibility for these.

“We believe that asking for how much has been spent on the health of the President is an issue that we should weigh very well both for national security and also for moral issues.

“I don’t know why we must divulge such very sensitive information.

“I might be wrong but I don’t have experience else where that the President of any country will be ill and be forced to disclose how much the state has spent on his health.

Yes, there is Freedom of Information Act but it is also carved in such a way that when such information is likely to endanger national security, I think it is an area that is not covered.”

Asked what issue he had with his ministry’s members of staff who took to the street in protest yesterday, the minister said “We have appealed to them several times but we met a culture that we cannot sustain.

“If and when the economy improves, we will look into some of the grievances that are genuine. We listen to them, they always meet with the Permanent Secretary and directors.

But once the resources are not there, there is little we can do. We will just continue to plead with them to be patient with us.”