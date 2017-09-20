Extortion: NURTW seeks security agencies support to chase out touts

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in charge of the long journey branch II in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Adeniyi Adebowale, has urged the security agencies to support the union in chasing out touts who are extorting money from the motorists in the area.

Adebowale, who stated this while presenting his speech during the swearing-in of the newly elected officials in Gwagwalada, Abuja also commended the Gwagwalada FRSC Unit Commander as well as Gwagwalada DPO for the necessary assistance rendered to the union so far.

He pleaded with the executive members to join hands with him to move the park to the next level, appreciating the long journey unit members as well as unit officers for their co-operation.

He thanked the past leaders of branch II for their contributions towards the progress of the union during their tenure.

Speaking earlier, the state secretary of NURTW, Elder Oluabade Olagunju, said his administration would continue to support the long journey branch II in Gwagwalada any time of the day.

Olagunju advised the chairman of the long journey branch II in Gwagwalada to carry the traditional rulers as well as past leaders of the union along in the affairs of the things, urging the chairman to seek their advice always.

The state secretary appealed to the chairman to treat every member of the union equally irrespective of their tribal and religious inclinations.