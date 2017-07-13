Extra budgetary spending: Senate orders agencies to submit proposals

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa with agency report

Senate yesterday gave one week ultimatum to agencies and parastatals who are yet to submit their budget proposal to the Senate to do so through it relevant committees.

This followed a point of order raised by the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawal who drew the attention of the lawmakers to the fact that most government agencies are in breach of the fiscal responsibility act for carrying out extra budgetary spending without the Senate’s approval

The senate, however, reached a consensus on the need to have the budgets of these agencies passed before it proceeds for its annual recess.

Seconding the motion, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu urged the affected agencies to immediately comply with the law by submitting their budgets.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki said “in line with the Act, these budget estimates of the agencies should have come along with the budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have the intention that we will like to pass the budget before we leave. We should allow that the parastatals can submit those budgets to the committees who will now send to the leadership for it to be coordinated,

“By doing this, is the kind of waiver that we are doing for the purpose of this year.

“The budget submission by these agencies must be done within a week, “he said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agencies include Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority.