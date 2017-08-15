FAAN, Medview Airline in confidence crisis

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

A seeming major crisis of confidence is currently brewing between Nigeria carrier Medview Airline and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over the airline’s blatant lies of a purportedly false birds strike on Saturday night the 5th of August which allegedly forced a Medview Airline to abort a Saudi Arabia bound flight at Ilorin airport.

But investigation has revealed that the aircraft, a B767 carrying 222 pilgrims actually had a burst tyre contrary to what Medview made the public to believe.

A source at the air traffic control unit at the Ilorin airport told our correspondent that the airline’s position is a dangerous one capable of putting FAAN in bad light just as the agency is investing heavily in mitigating incidents of bird strike across airports in the country.

Also, a top management staff of the airport authority disclosed that FAAN is currently studying the report of it wildlife management department at the airport which debunked the airline’s fabricated lies.

The staff, who crave anonymity said “ that is the crudest way to shift it blame to the airport management authority instead of simply owing up and carry out the repair on the aircraft and move on.

What that showed is that FAAN will deal decisively with any airline that lied against the authority in future, the world will assume that our airport are so prone to bird strikes as Medview had made us to believe contrary to what actually happened”

Medview had said on the day that the said aircraft was taxiing for takeoff when it was struck by a brood of birds forcing the pilot to abort the flight.

A statement by Mr. Obuke Oyibotha, the airline’s press agent said in parts that “ the 222 pilgrims were de boarded without incident, and arrangements are being made to provide another aircraft to airlift them today(SUNDAY).

The airline assured all pilgrims that the schedule for their airlift to the Holy Land will not be affected by the incident.”

Obuke explained in the online statement that the airline on the night flew a team of engineers and rotables to Ilorin to get the aircraft back to service.