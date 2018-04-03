Failure allegation: Obasanjo’s remarks not new -Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammad I Buhari will not join issues with his predecessor,former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the assessment of his administration as a failure.

Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, who reacted in a telephone interview on Channels Television yesterday few hours after Obasanjo made the remarks said the allegation was not new.

He however, maintained that the statement issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, in response to the earlier criticism by former President Obasanjo had already addressed the issues raised.

He said the APC led government would keep making reference to the failures of the past administration, although they do not see it as complaining about the challenges of the country as highlighted by Obasanjo.

On the management of the economy, he noted that Nigeria now has more savings and accused the past administration of running the nation badly, despite the benefit of the price of crude under it.

Adesina said President Buhari’s government has made considerable efforts in improving the economy and infrastructure in the country.

Obasanjo had rated the present administration as ineffective and accused Buhari of having a “poor understanding” of the dynamics of internal politics.

He had also asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to stop complaining about the challenges it met on the ground.

“What we have now is failure. Never you reinforce failure, let failure be failure… Those of you who are in business, your business could have been better today if we have a competent and effective and performing government,” Obasanjo said.

The former President had recently issued a 13-page statement, criticising Buhari’s performance and calling for a new movement to salvage the country from its challenges.

He had also warned Buhari against seeking re-election, alleging that the present government has failed in one of the areas it pitched as its ‘key point of action’ when it assumed office – the anti-corruption fight.