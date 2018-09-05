Fake EFCC official nabbed in Adamawa assembly

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

A middle age man has been arrested by the Adamawa state Police command for attempting to dupe the Majority Leader of the Adamawa House of Assembly, Mr.Hassan Barguma.

Narrating his ordeal, the member who represents Hong constituency told newsmen in his office that the suspect came in with a note that he is from EFCC office in Abuja and that he has come to see him.

The suspect who further disclosed his identity as Agent Simon Volki hails from Gombi in Adamawa state,insisting that he was detailed from their Head quarters in Abuja to investigate him.

The majority leader disclosed that it was at this juncture that he started making contacts with friends and acquaintances from the EFCC office in Wuse 2 Abuja where the suspect claimed to be attached to.

Barguma maintained that he called two to three known faces in that EFCC office in Abuja whether there is a staff on their list bearing Simon Volki.

Their answers were negative but the suspect insisted that he is an official of the commission with intelligence department with four working experience.

According to the member,he then put a call on speaker phone to an officer in the acclaimed office of the suspect where questions were post to him of whom he knows in the office and who detailed for the investigation.

All the questions put to him were not answered properly as he started giving fictions names of his supposed officers.

The Majority Leader maintained he had no alternative than to invite the assembly ‘s security operatives saying that before their arrival to his office,the suspect had confessed to being an impersonator.

He therefore pleaded guilty to t he crime, claiming to be a graduate of Agricultural Engineering from University of Maiduguri and was forced to dubious means of livelihood due family challenges.

Acting spokesman of the Adamawa state Police Command, DSP Habibu Musa has confirmed the arrest of the suspect saying two suspects are cooling their heels in their custody over the offence.