Fake result : Court admits 7 fresh evidence against Plateau lawmaker

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

The Jos Federal High Court ll has admitted seven tendered documents against the Plateau lawmaker, Ibrahim Baba Hassan who was said to have forged diploma certificate in the 2015 general election.

Hassan who is representing Jos North-North constituency in Plateau State House of Assembly was sued by Abdul Nasir (Plaintiff) – who contested against him during All Progressives Congress (APC)’s primary election in 2015.

At the resumed hearing ,the presiding judge, Justice Musa Kurya admitted seven tendered documents which included ; the payment of receipts presented by plaintiff’s counsel, that said to have been obtained from the university on the request of whether the lawmaker has graduated from the university.

Furthermore, the court admitted a letter written by the Registrar of University of Jos, stating that the lawmaker has failed six courses and didn’t graduate from the institution.

The judge also admitted a replied letter from the Registrar that the defendant did not come back to re-sit and clear the courses he has failed, and another letter stating that the senate didn’t approve the result of the lawmaker.

Also, document admitted by the court was a letter written by the Registrar who affirmed that the publication of 27th May, 2016 on Vanguard Newspaper which clarified that the lawmaker didn’t graduate from the institution was issued by the university.

However, following the reliation that the Registrer of Jos was absent in yesterday’s sitting, the counsel to the plaintiff; David Ibeawuchi asked for the adjournment of hearing on the basis that stated that the Registrar, wasn’t in the court because he was attending an executive retreat organized by Nigerian University Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

Mr. Ibeawuchi then urged the court to give two clear days for accelerated hearing.

The counsel to the defendant, Madubuchi Ofor urged the court to compel the Plaintiff to pay them the sum of N50, 000 for an inability of the matter to hold due to absence of the Registrar – his witness which the presiding Judge refused the defendant’s counsel’s demand

The judge, however, adjourned the case to 6th June for continuation of hearing.