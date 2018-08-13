Falana writes acting DSS DG, demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky

Share This





















Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has written a letter to the Acting Director-General, Department of State Security, DSS, Mathew Seiyefa, to as a matter of urgency release the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, the Shiite leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-zakzaky and his wife, Hajia Zeinab El-zakzaky and hundreds of others illegally being detained by the DSS.

A Newspot report yesterday said Falana, while congratulating the new DSS boss on his appointment, said the former sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura committed some errors as innocent people were detained for years and months without trial and that even when such people were ordered to be released by the court, he would flout the order.”

“We are, however, compelled to draw your attention to the fact that our law firm has had a running battle for the last three years with Mr. Musa Daura, the immediate past Director-General of the SSS as a result of the incessant arrest and detention of Nigerian citizens and foreigners without trial. Some of the infringements of the human rights of criminal suspects and other persons perpetrated by Mr. Daura.

“Apart from not obtaining orders from Magistrate Courts for the remand of suspects in line with section 293 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Mr. Musa Daura treated the orders of several courts for the release of detainees with contempt. He became so power drunk that he harassed judges and lawyers who challenged his penchant for subverting the rule of law. At a stage we had to remind him that the brutal military dictators who trained minions like him did not succeed in cowing us into submission when we were fighting for the restoration of democratic rule in the country.

“Unfortunately, the public officers who have a bounden duty under the Mohammadu Buhari administration to call Mr. Daura to order have turned themselves into the defenders of his pompous impunity by making nebulous references to “national security” or “public interest”. Hence, Mr. Daura has willfully ignored the order of the federal high court made on December 2016 for their release of Sheik Ibraheem and Hajia Zeinab Elzakzaky from the illegal custody of the SSS,” he said.

Falana said even though El-zakzaky lost his right eye as a result of the injury sustained when he was shot by soldiers in Zaria on December 15, 2015, Daura rejected the recommendation of eye specialists that the detainee be flown abroad for medical treatment to prevent the loss of his left eye in the custody of the SSS, adding that Mrs El-zakzaky who was also shot during the violent military attack had been denied access to medical experts who have offered to extract some bullets from her body.

“Thus, the SSS has subjected the couple to excruciating physical pain and mental agony in violation of their fundamental right to freedom from degrading treatment guaranteed by section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic, 1999 as amended. As you are no doubt aware, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), a former National Security Adviser is standing trial for treasonable felony and corruption before the Federal High Court and the Federal Capital Territory High Court respectively.

“Although the defendant has been admitted to bail by both trial courts, the SSS has continued to detain him without any legal justification. As if that is not enough, the order of the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States directing the Federal Government to release Col. Dasuki on bail pending trial has also been treated with disdain by the SSS. Even though the defendant has not been charged with culpable homicide the defenders of Mr. Daura’s disobedience of court orders have belatedly turned round to accuse the defendant of being responsible for the death of over 100,000 people.”