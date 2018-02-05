Family of adopted Islamic teacher seeks Buhari’s intervention

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The family of an Islamic teacher, Bashir Ahmad in Tudun Wada, Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state who was alleged to have been abducted by men in military uniform on January 8, 2018; has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all well meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of the family by ensuring that their son is set free from cooked up allegations.

A representative of the family, Mallam Abdulkareem Ahmad Balele made the appeal while addressing journalists in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, on the sad day men in military uniform ambushed his brother along Kasuwan Barchi and whisked him off to unknown destination.

He said initially, the family taught they were not military personnel but kidnappers; but after five days without call for payment of ransom they became worried.

However, “our worries were doused when we received a call from the Garrison Office of Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), where we were invited to come and take our brother.

“We went there and the Army apologized that our brother was picked up in error and he was released to us beaten and battered. We took him to hospital where he was treated because as a Diabetic patient we are concerned about his condition,” he said.

Ahmad Balele said his brother Bashir also known as ‘Hammadada’ is aide to Senator Shehu Sani on Islamic Matters.

Narrating the story further, Balele added that on January 30, 2018; some military personnel came to the resident of his brother and accosted him trying to whisked him away but when he asked of their identity, they said they are from the ‘Special Squad’ and they forcefully took him away.

“I went to 1Div Nigeria Army Headquarters, Kaduna but was told that I cannot see him. So we kept on searching and later on we discovered that the military has transferred him to the State Criminal Investigative Department (CID).

“When I got there the First Police Report (FPR) showed that he is being detained for kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. I was amazed at this development.

“We heard that the matter has been charged to Magistrate Court within Kaduna metropolis and our fear now is what happened to our brother and that is why we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of the nation to use his good office and investigate what actually happened to our brother and why the military are involved in the detention of our brother rather than the police?” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar confirmed that the suspect Bashir Ahmad was handed over to them last week by the military and investigation is in top gear. He added that very soon the suspected will be charged to court.