Farmer develops solar powered borehole for dry season farming

From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

A peasant farmer in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi state, Pastor Paul Daniel has developed a solar powered borehole for the provision of portable water and easy dry season farming.

He also developed a generator that can generate electricity without using fuel.

Speaking with reporters in Tafawa Balewa yesterday Pastor Daniel said his effort is a break thorough that if supported will help to open a good industry for the provision of solar powered borehole and generator without using fuel or gas, the effort will boost dry season farming activities and it will create job opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths that he will train them.

He said, “ considering the difficulties encountered by farmers during the dry season I have been thinking on how to develop something that will ease their sufferings , while I was thinking I saw people from Germany came to Tafawa Balewa and installed a solar powered borehole in Prison that can take water to 30 meters away , I approached them and asked them lets join hands together and do something better than what they did they said if we will do that I have to give them ten million Naira on each one , I left them and asked them to give me one month I will do something better so developed my own which can give entire community portable and help a large scale farmer to watered his crops during dry season farming , their own has stop working during dry season but see this one we did it since February and its still working”

Daniel said he used local materials like bore hole pump head , solar tray some belts to install the while lubricants like grease and engine oil little is used to rub the engine to makes it go round smoothly “if you continue to use the lubricants you will be using the borehole for several years without problem”.

He said one can get all the local materials required for developing a borehole for domestic used or for industries from Bauchi the state capital at the cost of between N500, 000 to N800, 000, even when there is no solar light one can use the battery of his car to get water from the borehole.

On the generator, Pastor Daniel said he used a coil of tiger generator and 3.5 KVA and it provides the electricity.

He said he conceived the idea of developing so many things after they were sponsored by Speaker Yakubu Dogara when they travelled to Israel for agricultural training he appreciated the ways he sees Israelis passion on agriculture and their effort to developed the potentials Allah save on their brain and their effort encourages him and the sky is his limit for he will continue to find ways that will help himself and his people to get things in the easiest way.

Pastor Daniel said many people from within and outside Nigeria have contacted his and asked him how they will work together since the day he put the samples of the boreholes on face book and he asked them to follow through the offices of their ambassadors so that they can do everything according to the laws of the land.

He said if he can get the required support he has the technology to develop a car that can walk with solar energy without fuel which will reduce the amount of money people spent on buying fuel daily.

Daniel said his effort will help to train more youths to produce more boreholes and to cooperate with all organizations that may be interested in the area of his operation.