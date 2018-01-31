Farmer dies after allegedly eating pepper soup, starch meal in Delta

Share This





















Osakhare Erese, Asaba

A 62-year old farmer, Jonhson Umukor, in Iyede community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, in the early hours of yesterday was feared dead after he allegedly ate pepper soup and starch meal.

It was gathered that the farmer had also lived in Oleh town before he moved into Iyede community where he continued his farm activities before the bubble burst.

Expectedly, the victim was said to have allegedly approached operator of a restaurant for pepper soup and starch meal and after he was served, he ate and paid for the services.

Unfortunately in the early hour he was said to have been vomiting and was rushed to a nearby clinic where he gave up the ghost four minutes later.

But a relation of the deceased, Tobore Umukoro who confirmed the death of the brother, said the matter was reported to the police in Oleh who also had commenced investigation.

Police Officers at the Oleh Police Division who did not want their names in the print, said operator of the restaurant had been invited for interrogation while some persons have arrested for investigations.

Source said the farmer before the alleged food poison that took his life, had sacked his wife and four children over inexplicable issues; a situation that had turned him into doing domestic works himself.