Fashola assures new board members of non-interference

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated the governing boards of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) yesterday in Abuja.

This followed a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to ministers to inaugurate the boards of the various parastatals under their supervision on or before Friday.

Fashola said the inauguration will enable the appointees participate in the decision making process that will affect the lives of millions of Nigerians, who will partake and benefit of the prosperity that a housing economy offers.

“It is an opportunity whose importance is not to be viewed lightly. This is the opportunity to participate by rendering service, and it is the hallmark of liberal democracy.

“On behalf of President Buhari, the Government and People of Nigeria, I thank you for accepting and for the service you will render to our people,” he said.

He said that the board members will individually and collectively be the conscience of these agencies for implementing the policies of government, with respect to public housing and mortgage financing in Nigeria.

“Some of the programmes and projects of these agencies will come to you for approvals, and it will be your duty to decide whether to approve or not.

“In doing so, you will have to decide whether the proposals are consistent with Law, whether they advance public good, whether they will bring the greatest good to the greatest number of people.”

He said it is now the responsibility of the boards to provide guidance for the managing directors and management teams of FHA and FMBN to enable them deliver service to Nigerians.”

The Minister assured the boards that the Ministry would continue to supervise and would not interfere in their operations .

Responding, the Chairman of FHA Governing Board Sen. Lawal Shuaibu thanked President Buhari for giving them the opportunity to partake in the key decision making of the country while pleading their collective commitment of personal experiences to reposition the sector and lasting legacy.

Meanwhile, the Chairman FMBN Governing Board Dr. Adewale Adesanjo also pledged their commitment in ensuring that the board makes a lasting impact in the living standards of Nigerians through housing financing.