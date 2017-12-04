Fayemi, Fashola, others bag excellence in public service award

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has received the Business Day Newspaper’s Excellence in Public service award 2017.

The award is in recognition of the reforms and innovations that have repositioned the mining sector under his watch.

Other public servants that also bagged awards at the event which held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sgeraton Hotel, Abuja include Minister of Power , Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde fashola (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Elenamah , Statistician General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale and Yewande Shadiku, Executive secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar, while presenting the award to Dr Fayemi, said his leadership of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development had helped to inject a new lease of life into the country’s comatose minerals and mining sector.

Stressing that public service could be a thankless job, General Abdusalami said it takes a combination of patriotic zeal, brilliance and integrity for a public servant to make a mark.

General Abdusalami urged Nigerians who had found themselves in positions of leadership to always strife to make positive impact, adding that the country would fare better with more purpose-driven public servants.

Dr Fayemi, who was joined by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari, in receiving the award, said Nigerians could build Nigeria of their dream with more dedication and with everyone playing his or her roles well.

He lauded Business Day Newspaper for their daily brilliant reportage and analyses of the Nigerian and global economic developments.

The Minister was on November 24th honoured with an award by the authorities of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) as well as the students body of the institution.

A day earlier, he had received the Excellence in Governance Award 2017 of the Global Patriots Newspapers in Lagos.