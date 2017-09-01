Fayemi greets Muslims at Sallah

Share This





















By Musa Adamu Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid- el- Kabir, urging them to continue to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which are the hallmark of the festival.

Dr Fayemi, in a goodwill message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, said the Eid el-Kabir festival also offers another opportunity for sober reflection, soul searching and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.

He advised that the lessons of sacrifice and loyalty, which Eid-el-Kabir teaches should not be lost to the pomp and ceremony that accompany the festival.

The Minister urged Nigerians to continue to pray and work for peace and unity in the country.