FCT Minister urges civil, public servants seeking elective positions to resign

Stories by Stanley Onyekwere

As the race for elective positions hots up ahead of the forthcoming 2019 elections, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has strongly implored political appointees and civil servants under the FCT Administration, including the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to first resign before pursuing with their political ambitions.

Bello, gave the charge in a circular PS/FCTA/589, dated 28th August, 2018, which was copied to Executive Secretary, FCDA, Chief of State to the FCT Minister, Secretaries of Mandate Secretariats and Senior Special Assistants for onward circulation to the entire workforce.

The circular was also made available to all Directors in the FCTA and FCDA, Special Advisers (Community Relations), Special Assistants, Heads of FCT parastatals and agencies.

According to the circular personally signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, those affected are expected to handover all government property in their custody to the Permanent Secretary, upon the submission of their letters of resignation.

It reads in parts: “You may wish to note that in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010, (as amended), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the 2019 General Elections

“Consequently, the Honourable Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed political appointees and other employees in the Federal Capital Territory Administration who wish to seek elective positions to formerly resign from their current positions to enable them pursue their political ambitions.

“Finally, I wish to express the deep appreciation of the FCT Administration to the effected officers and to wish them success in their future endeavours.”

Our correspondent reports that a photocopy of the INEC timetable for the forthcoming 2019 elections into various elective positions was attached to the circular.