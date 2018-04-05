FCT Referee Council chairman passes on

Share This





















Federal Capital Territory, FCT Football Association announces the death of its former member and chairman of FCT Referee Council, Mr. Luka Muhammed who passes on Tuesday night after a brief illness bsn sports reports.

His death came as a shock to all Abuja football followers early this morning when the bad news was broke.

In a statement released by FCT FA to BSN Sports, the board members mourned the deceased and admitted that, he will be missed for hardwork, intelligent and dilligency he always applied in carrying out his duties. Until his death he was the Head of Sports, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The FCT FA statement reads; “The board of the FCT Football Association regrets to announce the passing to glory of its member Mr Luka Mohammed. Mr Luka Muhhamed passes on Tuesday 2nd April 2018. Until his death, he was the chairman of the FCT Referee Council and the immediate past Head of Sports, AMAC.