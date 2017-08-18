FCTA opens Goodluck Jonathan Way, Villa Roundabout to commuters

Share This





















The Federal Capital Territory Administrationin (FCTA) yesterday opened the Goodluck Jonathan Way and Aso Villa roundabout to commuters, so as to bolster vehicular traffic flow within and around the nation’s capital.

Our correspondent reports that the Goodluck Jonathan way also known as Inner Southern way is a 3.5kilometer four carriage ways and 10 lanes project, has attained substantial completion.

However, the Villa Roundabout and Interchange – a major component of the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) was completed and already opened for use by commuters.

According to the FCTA, the road will serve a rapid alternative route to movement in the East-West axis in the Southern flank of the city.

In particular, the road awarded in 2010 to Salini Construction company, is a central drive way traversing A.Y.A, National War College and Ship House in Area 10, across to Games Village and Galadimawa.

Declaring the road open, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who was accompanied by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to inspect the facility, said it would stem traffic gridlock in the heart of the city.

He said the opening of the road, was to alleviate the traffic congestion being experienced within the city centre and the ever busy Abuja-Keffi axis.

He attributed the speedy completion of the projects to the commitment of the administration towards delivery of effective and efficient service to the populace.

In the same vein, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, commended the FCTA for prioritising investment in provision of critical infrastructure that would boost the economic activities in the Territory.

He said the ongoing massive development of infrastructure targeted at opening up the nation’s capital, was in line with the the federal government’s economic recovery and growth plan.

On his part, the Director, of Engineering Service, Engr. S. H. Ahmad, the road and other major FCC arterial roads when fully completed would not only enhance vehicular and human movement in the city, but improve cultural lives of the city.

He however attributed the delay to completion of infrastructure in the FCT to paucity of funds, due to lack of political will and financial discipline by past administrations.