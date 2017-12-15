FCTA unveils 1st low carbon biogas plant in Karu Abattoir

Share This





















Stories by Stanley Onyekwere

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday flagged off the construction of the first modern low carbon biogas plant in abattoir, to help reduce the degradation of the environment.

The Administration launched the initiative at the Karu Abattoir, in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), African Environment Action Network(EANet-Africa).

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Secretary, FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Stanley Nzekwe, said the facility was overdue, given the escalating human activities impacting negatively on the environment.

Nzekwe reiterated that the FCTA had resolved to pursue the stoppage of the use of burn tyres in processing meat in the Territory.

Promising that in the next six months, the facility will be commissioned for use, he stressed that the concept is very visible, given the advancement in technology and scientific innovation.

He stressed that the FCTA will not relent on partnership with development partners, by providing the enabling environment for Agri business development in the FCT.

Also speaking, Co-Founder, EANet-Africa, Victor Ayodeji, disclosed that the project was envisioned and funded with the assistance of international partners.

He added that the concept is designed to build a gas plant that would generate electricity for no fewer than 150 households in the area.

He said it will take six months to complete the setting up of the plant in the facility, adding that small scale of conversion of degradable waste in the facility that would help reduce the pressure on the environment.

According to him, 85 % of the cause of air pollution contributing to climatic change in FCT will be tackled when the plant comes on stream.

“There is going to be a biogas station in Karu, the first of its kind in the country, to reduce what is causing climate change in the society,” he explained.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Head, Animal services, ARDS, Dr Regina Adulugba, said the initiative is a demonstration of the commitment of the government to promoting sustainable development in the society.

“We are combating anything that will destroy our environment because of the increasing climatic change,” she said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Karu Cattle Dealers Association, (Sarki Fulani), Isah Malami, who described the initiative as a welcome development, assured the stakeholders of their cooperation and support.

He however called on the government to check the increasing activities of illegal butchers, fueling cattle rustling in the Territory.