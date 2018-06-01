FCTA ups restructuring of Dei-dei livestock market

Share This





















Stories by Stanley Onyekwere

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the restructuring of Dei-dei livestock market, with screening of allocation paper, to pave way for rapid and orderly development of the proposed modern livestock trading areas there.

Our correspondent reports that the FCTA through its Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) on Wednesday kicked off the verification exercise for Dei-dei shops allottees in a staggered setup, expected to end by June 6.

It was gathered that most spaces allocated for shops between 2003 and 2005, are yet to be developed, thereby leading to erection of all kinds of illegal structures and shanties, making it unable to serve the purpose for which it was established.

However, the Administration noted the need to completely restructure and review the planning and implementation of Dei-dei livestock market to meet its potential, thereby improving service delivery in the livestock sub-sector of the FCT.

Speaking to newsmen in Dei-dei, Chairman of the Restructuring Committee, Engr. Gbemi Omole said the exercise is aimed at authenticating the ownership of the shops towards the delivery of enhanced in the market by the FCTA.

Omole explained that the objective is to create a conducive and secured market environment for the market operators and consumers alike through outright removal of temporary structures and shanties, which were used as residence and hideout for criminal activities such as rape, robbery etc.

He added that the process will lead to expansion of the livestock trading areas to accommodate additional traders that would be relocated from various parts of the city centre, who operate illegally especially during festive periods.

“ The envisaged expansion should include reducing the number of existing shops, which entail the redesigning of the entire structure in order to provide the required additional space, more organized structure, leading to the creation of a befitting market of international standard and enhanced revenue generation.

“ Also, structures will accommodate businesses that will provide support services to the livestock activities there. This will result to creation of additional job opportunity for livestock operators,” he stressed.

Also speaking, Manager of the Market, Mambo Yahaya Mohammed, decried that several years after, the market is so disorganized and unable to realise the purpose for which it was conceived.

According to him, the government have been creating awareness for the hitch-free verification and restructuring of the market.