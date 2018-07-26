FEC approves N122.2m for augmentation of Mango water project

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N122.2 for the augmentation of the Mangu water supply project in Plateau state.

The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the sum of N103.717 million for the purchase of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) media al and laboratories equipments just as it okayed the sum of N238.5 million for consultants handling the international Organisations for ISO 9000 certification.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said “The council considered a memo for the argumentation of what we call the revised estimated total cost for the completion of Mangu water supply project in Plateau state. This project was started in 2012 and between 2014 and 2016 there was no budgetary allocation.

“One of the project that we considered a medium priority after we conducted a technical audit of all abandoned and ongoing project in water resources in mid-2016. The project has attained 85% completion; thanks to the effort of the contractors who have continued to work at some points without payment. After taking so long and in view of the inflation indices, there was a need to augment the project with N122.2 million to bring the project cost to N855.49 million with an additional completion of six months . We hope that this project will be completed soon so that it will provide the benefit it was intended for the people of Mangu in plateau state,”

He continued; “I also presented a report of the international conference on Lake Chad which took place in February this year. You are aware that the conference was attended by President Muhammadu

Buhari and presidents of the member states of Lake Chad as well as representatives from Angola and president of Gabon . We had over 1200 participants.

Following the conference we have developed an action plan arising from the recommendation of the conference which we have started implementing. Obviously because of the queuing process of many memos and reports, we were able to present the report to the cabinet today.

Many president have always been abreast on the issues and updates on what we are doing on the proposed inter basin project which was the highlight of the conference whereby there was consensus to save lake Chad from extinction and there was a consensus that the inter basin water transfer from Congo basin is the most viable option that we have at the moment. We have an estimate of 14.5 billion dollars”.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said “The ministry of transportation presented two memos. One of which was medical and laboratory equipment for NPA for a total sum of N103.717, N845 million for the purchase. The only difference was that we have to buy the one that is digital to ensure that we have more modern equipment in the hospital .

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, told newsmen that the recent defection by lawmakers in the National Assembly was not discussed at the Council meeting.

He also said the rift between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige, would be amicably resolved.

He also condemned what he termed the menace of fake news in the country.