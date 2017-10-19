FEC approves N280m for Katsina Sabke irrigation project

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved N280m for the Katsina Sabke irrigation project.

Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while briefing State House Correspondents after FEC meeting.

He said the Council approved N280 million for the completion of Sabke Irrigation Project in Katsina state.

According to him, “One Memo from my ministry was considered today as part of our efforts to improve the hectare for irrigation. We have been committing ourselves to completing many of the irrigation projects we inherited in the past two years. One of such is the Sabke irrigation project

“This is a project that started as far back as 1997 during the PTF days but was abandoned and then re-awarded in 2009, completed 95 percent by 2012 and again abandoned.

“When we came into office, I commissioned a technical audit of all the ongoing project in the ministry and because of the status of that project having attained 95 percent completion, it became a priority project because it was a low hanging fruit for us to complete.

“Unfortunately, when the contractor was mobilised to site, we found out that a lot of component of the irrigation project had been vandalized and for us to be able to put that project into effective use, we now have to do a lot of rehabilitation works and we therefore brought a memo seeking Council to give us an augmentation of about N280m for us to be able to complete the work 100 percent and make it fit for purpose and Council considered and approved this memo.”