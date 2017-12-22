FEC approves N3778 billion contracts for infrastructure

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Barely two weeks to the end of the year, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved projects amounting to over N377.53 billion (Three hundred and seventy-seven billion, five hundred and thirty million Naira) in three core ministries of Power, Works and Housing, Transport and Water Resources.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the extraordinary FEC meeting which lasted six hours and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in his introductory remarks said the Council continues its meeting today and it is expected that further projects would be approved.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, in his brief told newsmen that the Council approved the completion of Police Service Commission headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the project was initially awarded for N3.486 billion but the council approved the request for its variation to N3.925 billion with a differential of N439.113 million.

The minister added that the Council also approved Nnamdi Azikiwe Mausoleum in Anambra State. The project was started but not completed from previous administration. “Council approved the additional funding to complete it from N1.496 billion N1.953 billion,” he said.

Fashola said Council approved road projects which included Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano at the cost of N155.7 billion; Efire-Araromi-Aiyede-Aiyela road to connect Ondo and Ogun State at cost of N14.4 billion.

Enugu-Onitsha highway, the Amansia section, got the variations of N38.74 billion to enable the contractor progress with the work.

“Council also approved the awarded part at the Umunya at the cost of N23.4 billion. So if you add that N38.74 billion which was the cost of the Amansea section you will get a total approved cost of N62.06 billion.”

“This contract was first awarded for N24 billion in 2014 but the scale of work done is, to say the least, appalling,” he said.

Fashola continued that Council also approved money for the intervention of education and healthcare. It approved the provision of independent power plant to nine universities and one teaching Hospital as the first phase of the pilot program to cover 37 universities at the cost of N38.965 billion to provide dedicated power to the universities which include street lighting, workshop to train the students post-completion.

Also briefing, the Minister of Water Resources, Suliaman Adamu said, Council ratified augmentation of funds to complete Adada dam Igbo-Etiti LGA in Enugu State, with the aim to provide water to the university town of Nsukka. It comprises of a dam, some kilometers of pipeline, water supply to some communities along the route and to water treatment plant.

“The Enugu State government is expected to take the conveyance system from where we stop from the water treatment plant into Nsukka town and provide the necessary distribution, storage and reservoirs.

“The project was started in 2010. This project has been augmented and council approved that the project be completed now at N5.6 billion by the end of 2018.

“Council also approved the augmentation of phase II Galma Dam and irrigation project in Zaria, Kaduna. The purpose of the dam is to provide water to Zaria and environs to the city of Zaria. The Phase 1 dam has already been completed while phase II involves irrigation and some additional structures. So there was an augmentation to raise the project N16.5 billion in favour of Gilmore Nig. Ltd.

“Council also approved the review of construction fee for Uguashi-Ukwu dam project in Delta State. The project is almost 100 percent completed but because of the extension of time over the years, we have to ratify the need to pay consultants for staying on site to oversee that project. So council approved the sum of N133.6 million.”

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said Council approved production and distribution of core text books for early education classes 1-3 and for primary 4-6 in public schools nationwide.

According to him, the government felt there was a need to support in funding education not just the instruction but also the individuals who occupy the institution at the cost of N6.9 billion

“Council also gave approval for Jos Central Library and the construction of the faculty of animal sciences and engineering.”

For ministry of transport, we had approval for two vessels called pilot cutters to escort vessels into the seaport. Prior to this time they were hiring; now we have approval for NPA to buy theirs at the cost of N1.9 billion.

Also council approved another two vessels of 17 meters in the eastern port that will help monitor and assist vessels into the seaport at the cost of N1.2 billion.

Council also approved the award of contract for direct procurement of installation and commissioning of Wide Area of multilateration for the Gulf of Guinea at the cost of N3.9 billion. This is to help capture those equipment flying below the radar, for us to be able to pick them because it will be dangerous if we cannot because a lot of them use helicopters.

There was also an approval for the consultancy services to construct a new terminal building at Mallam Aminu Kano Airport. We just want to complete the payment which is at N621 million.

Council also approved the purchase of flight calibration inspection at the cost of N111.6 million.

One other key project that was approved was the engagement of consultants for the project management, monitoring and evaluation including media and public relations services of the UNEP report.

“The president has also directed that immediately that remediation should start and so the processes for remediation should come to council within the next six months so that we can commence the activities of reclaiming the land from the disastrous stage that it is now. The President reminded the cabinet that he was in Ogoni during campaign and had promise that the UNEP report will be carried out.”

The FCT Minister Mohammed Bello, said “Council approved the completion of the Goodluck Jonathan Way in the FCT that links traffic from Keffi-Nyanya into the city. We got an augmentation of an additional N3.8 billion and with the funding the road will be completed any moment from now.

Council also approved a critical project which is the Infrastructure development of Wasa Resettlement site sitting on about 695 hectares at the cost N26 billion. The infrastructure development will include the construction of 198 roads within the settlement area totaling about 88.95 kilometers. The project is meant to move about 13 indigenous communities in the FCT in that area.”