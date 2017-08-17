FG approves $122.62m for rehabilitation of Ajaokuta-Itakpe rail

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has approved the sum of $122.62 million for the rehabilitation of Ajaokuta-Itakpe rail line.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed said the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi presented the memo to the Council.

Mohammed explained “He said that it involved track laying, permanent way works and ancillary facilities area and completion of 12 railway stations in favour of Messr CCECC Nig Ltd in the sum of $122.62million.

“He said the amount was inclusive of all taxes at the prevailing CBN exchange rate of one dollar to N305 with a completion period of 15 months.

According to him, Ajaokuta to Warri track is in good condition and when the new contract is completed access to the seaport is achieved for the evacuation of goods.”

Mohammed added that Amaechi also submitted a memo for the interim phase arrangement for the concession of the Nigeria’s narrow gauge railway system which was approved.

He said that the approval was to issue a letter of comfort to General Electric so that by Oct. 2017 there would be full utilization of Lagos – Kano and Port Harcourt – Calabar – Maiduguri line.

He said it was part of the efforts to rehabilitate the 30,000 km narrow guage line and make it ready for haulage of goods and services.

According to him from October there will be new 17 wagons to move at least a million tonnes of goods from the roads and preserve its lifespan.

Mohammed added that FEC approved the variation cost for the construction of one 150 MVA 330/133 KVA transformer at Birnin-Kebbi and the reinforcement of a sub-station in Kumbutso, Kano, for the transmission company of Nigeria.