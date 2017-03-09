FG approves $470m for FCT water projects

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved the sum of USD 470 million for the construction of greater AbujaNiger water project.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, the Federal Capital Territory (FACT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, said the project was to provide water for greater parts of the city not captured in the first phase of the provision of water to residents in the territory.

Bello said “During FEC meeting, we discussed three very important memoranda from FCT. The first one is the approval of the contract for the construction of greater Abuja water supply project at the total cost of 470 million USD.

“This is a very important project for the residents of city because it aims to provide portable water to the greater part of the city and it intends to leverage on the facility that we have in the city. That is lower Usuma Dam as well as the Water treatment plant for the city which is reputed to be one of the largest on the African continent.

“As you know, water supply to the city based on the master plan has not been able to extend to other phases of the city and the intention of this project, which is being funded by the China-Nexim bank, is to provide water to what we called loops 1, 2, 5 and 6.”

He continued “The over all master plan for the city has ten loops. Already Loops 3 and 4 are currently operational providing water to Garki, Maitama, Asokoro and Central Business District.

With these new additional 4 loops, water is going to be extended to other very critical district of the city. And some of them are under loop 1: Mumkoro axis, Gwarimpa 1,8,2, Mbora, Karimo, Dape, Kafe and Wumba. These as you know as areas of the city that have expanded tremendously over the last few years.

“Loop 2 will provide water to Katampe, Mabuchi, Utako, Wuye, Dakibiu,Jabi, Kado and Jahyi District while loop Number 5 will provide water to Durumi, Duste, Gadua, Luboyi and Kaura.

Of the four loops under this particular contract, loop number 6 will provide water to Galadimawa, Dapuya, Logogoma, Wum ba, Saraji, kabusa, Okanja, Pyakasa.”

According to him, the project represented a very significant infrastructural one because it was in line with goverent’s policy of concentrating on the projects that would have the widest impact to the widest number of the population.

The minister who was delighted at the approval of the project promised to carry the media along as its execution progresses.

The minister also disclosed that the FEC approves the sum of N186 million for the supply of 1000 tonnes of alum to the FCT Water Board.

H said “The other memos approved are basically supply contract for alum to serve the FCT water board. As you know, providing portable water of good quality to the residents of this city is a very important priority for us and this supply coming from an indigenous manufacturing company, which in line with the federal government local content policy as well as encouraging investors that are employing labour to be able to continue in their business.”

He added that the Council also approved the Wupa Water Treatment Plant contract also in the FCT.

He said this was an extension of the contract to a period of 24 months which will include its maintenance and above all, training and retraining and additional training of competent staff.