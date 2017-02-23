FG approves construction of Nigeria-Cameroon bridge, Kaduna by-pass

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has endorsed the construction of the Nigeria-Cameroon border link bridge at Ikot Efiom, Cross River state.

Briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, added that the Council approved the completion of the abandoned Kaduna bye-pass.

Fashola said “we presented a memo to construct the Cameroon-Nigeria border link bridge, at Ikot Efiom under the African Development Bank support for improving relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria post the ICJ judgement over Bakassi and council approved that bridge. It’s part of the link road between Enugu-Abakiliki way which is already completed and part of larger Lagos-Mumbasa Highway. $38 million for the construction contract and $9 million for the consultancy and this was done under ADB procurement guidelines

“We also presented a memo for the resuscitation and completion of the Kaduna Eastern bypass highway, which was started in 2002 and was initially planned to have been complete within three years. But 15 years after, it remains uncompleted.

“Council also approved the programmes to complete now and is a 50 kilometer highway and dual carriage way with nine bridges over rivers and rail crossings there.

“The project which was first awarded in 2002 was N16 billion, we have had to get approval for N22 billion verbatim and so that takes that project cost now to N32 billion. The contractor was paid N5.5 billion in 2002, if we had paid the contractor N11 billion then when exchange rate was N109 it would have fetched us $96 million. If you multiply $96 million today even at offices, rate of N305 is now N29 billion.”