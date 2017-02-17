FG approves N126 bn for 12 roads

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N126 billion for the construction of 12 roads across the country.

According to the Minister of Power, Works and HSousing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, the roads include the Dukka-Gulu road, in Kano.

Others are spread across Bauchi, Adamawa, Kwara, Gombe/Adamawa, Kano, Enugu, Kaduna, Bauchi/Gombe,

He said “The headline figures are in the region of N126billion but I think that is not the story.

“The story really is what the award of those contracts will do to the economy. It will restore confidence to the construction industry. Contractors who have been owed for two three years before Mr President was elected are back in various states; they recall back their workers and as they are purchasing gravel, cement, the economy is on its way back with a bend and this situates what the minister of budget and planning has said.

Every place in all of those states once we mobilise the contractors the monies is kept in those states. Most of the workers who drive the trucks, who fix the roads that you see are indigenes of those states and so they aggregate to the total output from each of those states to the national productivity and national recovery. What you then will see is improved journey time which was what we promised you as we cover more grounds. Wherever we have worked we have seen that you are travelling more efficiently; you are burning less fuel; you are reaching your destination quicker and as we complete those roads we can only have a more efficient economy.”

Minister of Budget National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said the FEC had extensive discussion on Economic Recovery Growth Plan.

According to him, growth plan is still being fine-tuned and it is virtually ready for the President to launch.

The goal of the plan, he added, was to have an economy with low inflation, stable exchange rate and a diversified inclusive and sustaining growth.

He said “The Proposed initiatives outlined in the plan are designed to address the country’s poor competitiveness, improve business environment and attract investment and infrastructure, especially power, roads, rails and ports.

Jobs and social inclusion are also key focused areas of the plan.”

Asked whether the government was merely planning on the job, Udoma said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a clear mandate of tackling corruption, restoring security and fixing the economy.

Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the Council also received the new national draft health policy 2016.

He said “As you are aware that is the third in the history of this country.

This first was in 1988, the second in 2004 and we are having the third now. The title of the policy is promoting the health of Nigerians to accelerate socio-economic development.”