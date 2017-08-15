FG approves N39bn loan to DISCOs for meter supply

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babaraji Fashola says the Federal Government has approved N39 billion loan to the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for the supply of metres.

Fashola disclosed this at the 18th Monthly Power Sector Stakeholders Meeting hosted by the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) in Kano State yesterday.

He said the gesture was part of the Federal Government initiated programme on Power Sector Recovery aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power generation and distribution.

According to Fashola, the loan given to the electricity distributing companies is aimed at ensuring that every consumer of electricity is provided with the metre so as to have them in their database.

He added that, “it is also aimed to end the series of complaints by the consumers who applied for the metre but was not delivered at the appropriate time. Even though, some of the companies have also complaints that the consumers not cooperating with the companies towards providing them with the metres”,

“In this area, the Federal Government will not intervene because it is the obligations of the distributing companies, but advised them not to take this advantage to manhandled the customers”. he added

The Minister further said that the successful implementation of the power sector recovery programme will assist towards ending the complicity between the distributors and consumers and also improved terrific collection.

He however stated that, the power generation in the country has improved tremendously in 2017 to 6863 megawatts compared to 2016 due to the government efforts to end the rampant vandalisation of gas pipelines.

“With this development, we have also noticed increase in the distribution of the electricity to the consumers across the country, which we are hoping that it will also increase soon”, the Minister said.

Fashola said that presently, the Federal Government is generating electricity beyond the carrying capacity of the distribution companies, which is a serious challenge to its efforts.

“It is a serious problem that the distribution companies have no enough carrying capacity to accommodate more of the generated electricity due to one reason or the other”, said Fashola.

He, however, said that the Federal Government has earmarked on many projects in which some were completed with the aim to expand transmission capacity to enhance the distribution of power in the country.

In his remarks, the KEDCO’s Chief Operating Officer, Raul Zing said the company has spent over N200 million for the construction of a power sub-station at Dakata, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

According to him, the sub-station which was today Commissioned by the Minister, would provide 100 small scale industries and over 10,000 houses with electricity.