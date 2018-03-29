FG approves N4.2bn aircraft simulator contract

Share This





















…N20.8bn Ikorodu-Shagamu Rd rehabilitation too

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N4,233,756 (Four billion, two hundred and thirty-three million, seven hundred and fifty-six thousand Naira) for a contract to design, manufacture and install a fully automated fire and smoke aircraft simulator.

The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the sum of N20,845,336,214 (Twenty billion, eight hundred and forty-five million, three hundred and thirty-three thousand, two hundred and fourteen Naira) for the rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu road.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly meeting, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said “Today, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) considered a memo from the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation). The purpose of that memo was to award a contract for the design, manufacture and installation of fully automated fire and smoke aircraft training simulator. The total contract sum is N4,233.756bn.

The council graciously considered and approved the contract.

This fire-fighting equipment is extremely very important because when we came into government in 2015, l found myself approving several hundreds of thousands of dollars for our fire fighters to go to Cameroun to get trained for proficiency in fire-fighting and come back to fight fire in Nigeria with 30 airports. We cannot continue to depend on a neighbouring country to learn how to fight fire. So, we conceptualized and developed the project. Federal fire service, state governments and anybody can leverage on the equipment that we will bring to fight fire.”

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who briefed on the Ikorodu-Shagamu road contract said On behalf of Minister of Power, Works and Housing, l will also brief you that FEC approved the rehabilitation of Ikorodu – Shagamu road in Lagos State at the sum of N20, 845,336. 214. The significance of the award of this contract is that it will reduce road accidents and loss of lives. Of course, it will reduce travel time and operating cost for transporters and commuters, and more importantly, it will enhance the movement of petroleum and agricultural products and also facilitate other commercial activities. If you remember, Mosinmi, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot is along that line.”

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu told newsmen that the Council equally approved the construction of the Faculty of Law building in the University of Uyo at N873 million.