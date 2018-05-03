FG approves N99bn for 3rd Mainland bridge, roads nationwide

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N99 billion for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge and the construction roads across the country.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the weekly Council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the sum of N18.874 billion was approved for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The contract was awarded to an Italian company, Borini Promo.

According to him, the contract was actually awarded in 2011 but was not captured in the budget until last year.

He said the 177 piles, including the foundation of the bridge, which are in critical conditions, would be addressed.

The minister also told newsmen that the Council approved the sum of N2.547 for the Ilie Bridge in Osun state. He said the project was awarded in 2011 but revised in 2012.

The sum of NN38.034 billion for the construction of the 72 kilometer 9th Mile to Orokan road project in Enugu.

Similarly, the sum of N80.199 billion for the completion of section two of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (84km). He added that the sum of N120 million was also approved for fifty gas circuit breakers N120.025 million.

Meanwhile, as the rains set in, the Federal Government has captured 19 states for intervention in its national erosion control programme.

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril also gave explanations into the remediation programme for oil pollution in the Niger Delta region, saying contractors will be mobilised to site latest August, 2018.

He said procurement processes have begun in earnest, adding that calls for submission of tenders have commenced and by July this year all activities relating to the tenders will be concluded.

Jibril said oil majors in the country are expected to reciprocate government’s gesture by making available their contributions to the remediation programme.

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi also informed that the Council approved the setting up of a presidential committee to go on tour inspection of the East West road.

The panel, which he chairs, has the Ministers of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Niger Delta, Usani Uguru and the Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola.

The inspection panel is charged with the responsibility of assessing the level of work done and identify areas where the Federal Government needed to inject more funds.