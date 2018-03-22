FG asks court to freeze Ekweremadu’s undeclared assets

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, in an ex-parte motion, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze undeclared assets that were linked to the Deputy Senate President, Mr. Ike Ekweremadu.

The motion according to the federal government is premised on section 330 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, section 8 of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, section 44 (2) (K) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

In the ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/284/2018, through its counsel, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, specifically applied for an interim court order “temporarily attaching/forfeiting the properties listed in Schedule B hereunder, to the Federal Government of Nigeria, pending the conclusion of further inquiry/investigation by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property and/or possible arraignment of the Respondent”.

Out of the said properties, nine are in Nigeria; two are in London, eight in Dubai and three in the United States of America.

The ex-parte motion listed as Schedule A, 19 properties Ekweremadu declared in the Assets Declaration Form he submitted before the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, on June 5, 2015, seven properties he declared on June 1, 2007, as well as details of his investments in and outside Nigeria, including his shares, debentures & other securities.

Specifically, properties contained in the Schedule B, which the federal government is seeking to seize from Ekweremadu over his failure to declare them, are located at No. 11, Evans Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja, Plot 2633 Kyami, Abuja, Housing Estate (Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, Abuja, Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension, Abuja, Houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi, Abuja, Congress Court, Abuja, Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village, Abuja and Plot 66, 64 Crescent, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

Those in London are Flat 4 Varsity Court, Harmer Street, WIH 4NW, London, 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London.

Other properties in Dubai and USA are; Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai, 2 Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (the signature), Dubai, Emirate Gardens Apartment No.

EGG1/1/114, Dubai, Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai, Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai, Flat 3604, MAG214, Dubai and Villa No 148, Maeen 1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai.

As well as 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, USA, 2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA.

Meanwhile, the federal government which listed assets Ekweremadu declared in 2015 and in 2007 , told the court that on-going investigation/inquiries revealed that the properties listed in Schedule B belonged to Ekweremadu as at the time he declared his assets.

In a supporting affidavit deposed to by one Yohanna Shankuk, federal government said that its investigation was based on a petition that was written against Ekweremadu by retired Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice A.I. Umezulike.

Copies of Preliminary Reports from the American and United Kingdom property agencies were attached as exhibits before the court.

The suit has not been assigned to any judge or date for hearing.