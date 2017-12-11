FG backs ECOWAS education devt plans

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has said that Economic Community of West- African States (ECOWAS) can count on Nigeria’s support in its plans of action for the development of the education system of the Sub-region.

The Minister stated this when the ECOWAS Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, Professor Hamidou Boly, with other officials of the organization paid a courtesy visit on him in his office in Abuja at the weekend.

According to a statement by Mrs. C. P Ihuoma, Director (Press & PR) in the ministry, Mallam Adamu, who was briefed on the outcomes of the just concluded meeting of the Ministers of Education of ECOWAS held in Lome recently, said that Nigeria will continue to give assistance to plans being put in place towards fast-tracking education development of the Sub-region.

Earlier, Professor Hamidou Boly, had briefed Mallam Adamu on some decisions reached at the Statutory Meeting of the ECOWAS Ministers of Education, including the need to establish a Sub-regional center where educational issues can be harmonized.

He also hinted that International organizations such as the World Bank, USAID and some others have shown commitment to the body’s educational programmes.

Prof. Boly while noting that Nigeria is doing very well in educational development within the West African region, expressed the hope that the country will give further political backing to ECOWAS educational programmes.

Explaining further the Head of Education Division, Mrs. Rachel Ogbe stated that the meeting was seek commitment to what is being done to derive optimum benefits within the available resources in the Sub-region.