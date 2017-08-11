FG borrowing with sense

Share This





















Sound economists have counseled that the best way for the country to exit recess is to reflate the economy. With dearth of resources due to the refusal of its predecessor to save for the raining days and the slide in the of crude at the international market, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has resolved to borrow in order to fund critical infrastructural projects in the country.

Conscious of genuine worry against plunging the nation into debt being expressed in some circles, the government has devised a means of accessing low rate loans with longer tenor.

Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, while defending the decision of the government to borrow more in foreign market said such was to free the domestic money market and allow local investors access to loanable funds.

She said “We will finance treasury bills as treasury bills mature; we will be financing them in dollars up to $3 billion worth of treasury bills will be refinanced into dollars. As the Naira treasury bills mature, we will be issuing dollar instrument. We are not increasing our borrowings we are simply restructuring. Instead of owing Naira, we will be owing dollars and the advantage to that one is cost reduction. The average rate we borrow internationally doesn’t exceed 7% .

Our Treasury Bills we’re paying between 13.6 and 18.5. They are almost having the cost of borrowing. We are trying to relieve the pressure on debt services.”

This strategy, some economic analysts have described as borrowing with sense and it is hoped that those projects executed with the funds would be of benefit to the people.