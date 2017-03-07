FG cautions Nigerians against U.S. trip

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The presidency has advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora gave the advice in a statement in Abuja.

In the statement by Abdurrahman Balogun, Special Assistant on Media to Dabiri-Erewa said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by the office of the SSA.

“In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria.”

“In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled.”

Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.”

The Presidential aide said that the statement “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy.”

She, however, reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.