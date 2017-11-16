FG commences work on water project in South East

Share This





















By Mohammed Usman

The Federal Government has commenced work on the Adada Dam River site project which has about 1.4 million cubic meters of water capacity.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Press Director of the Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Margaret E. Umoh.

According to that statement; “The Dam is expected to serve Nsukka community and environs by providing adequate potable drinking water and for other domestic uses.”

It said the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu while on an inspection tour of the Dam site and other facilities under the Lower Anambra Irrigation Project said that the level of decay and redundancy of some of the projects was alarming.

“Engr. Adamu noted that, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources is however committed towards rehabilitating some of the high profile projects to bring back the glory of such communities like it was decades ago.

“The Minister also inspected the general layout of Ada Rice Irrigation Project in Adani which has been in comatose since the era of the civil war in the Country. About 1,500 hectares of irrigable land have been lying in waste in the area for decades,” the statement added.

The minister assured that the project would be revived to encourage dry season farming which could accommodate not fewer than two crops.

He also had audience with some of the community leaders and other key stakeholders who through the Managing Director of the Anambra/Imo River Basin Development Authority, appealed for the revival of the Gravity Effect Irrigation System, the Rice Mill Complex Umumbo, the Water Pumping Machine and some of the legal issues associated with land use in the area.

He promised that every necessary step would be taken to resuscitate the abandoned projects but urged the stakeholders to support efforts of Government by protecting the infrastructure located in their domain.