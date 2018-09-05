FG Commissions 39 SDGs projects in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The federal government of Nigeria through Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has commissioned 39 developmental projects across three senatorial district in the state.

Speaking at the commissionning, the permanent secretary of the ministry of power, works, and housing, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar who was represented by Director Special services in the ministry Dr Babangida Husaini said the projects is for the year 2017.

He explained that, the 2030 agenda for the Sustainable Development comprises a set of seventeen (17) goals which are aimed at transforming societies with a view to addressing social and economic development issues.

According to him, the social and economic development issues includes poverty, Hunger, Health, Education, Global Warming, Gender Equality, Water Sanitation, Energy, Urbanization, Environment and Social Justice.

Mr Bukar also said that, the program is currently being executed in the Seven Hundred and Seventy-Four (774) Local Government Areas across the Federation and urged the benefiting communities to take ownership of the projects to ensured sustainability.

“Provision has been made in the 2018 appropriation act for similar projects aimed at addressing issues in infrastructure, Health care and Education across the the state and Federation” he said.

According to him, government will continue to execute meaningful development projects that will impact the lives of its citizens, pledged to also reward communities that safeguard these projects.

Also speaking, the emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussaini Adamu has called on the federal government and the SDGs to constitute a ‘Beneficiary User Committee’ as what was obtained in the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

Najeeb Hussaini explained that, the committee will be responsible for safeguarding the executed SDGs projects at grassroot level.

“Government has done its own work, community should as well make judicious use of the projects and prevent them from saboteurs”. The emir adviced.