FG, Czech govt partner on vocational training for N/Delta youths

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Federal Government and the Government of Czech Republic have concluded plans to collaborate on the training of Niger Delta youths on vocational skills acquisition to curb the rising rate of unemployment and youth restiveness in the region.

A statement issued by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Marshall Gundu, said this was revealed in Abuja by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, when the Ambassador of Czech Republic, Ambassador Pavel Mikes, paid him a visit.

Usani expressed his excitement at learning a lot from Czech Republic on how it reduced unemployment rate to zero percent, through vocational training, subsequently, boosting its economic growth, adding that Nigeria will key into the offer.

The Minister said that the Federal Government was interested in more proactive means of permanently curbing the rising restiveness in the Niger Delta region as well as improving the revenue base of Nigeria’s economy.

In his remarks, Pavel Mikes, Ambassador of Czech Republic, said the visit was necessitated by the interest of the country in helping Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta region, develop the mental and vocational abilities of its youths.

He added that his country was interested in helping the Ministry utilise various skills acquisition centres it has put in place.

Ambassador Mikes added that skilled resource persons and equipment would be brought from Czech Republic to facilitate the vocational training programmes.

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Czech Republic, Ambassador Catherine Okon, who facilitated the partnership, urged the Minister to utilise the partnership maximally to equip Niger Delta youths with employable skills as ‘paying of grants and stipends to youths is not going to curb the menace of restiveness as they will spend the money and become restive again.”